Sioux Lookout Weather: Heat Warning in Effect

Current Weather and Forecast

Heat Warning

Sioux Lookout is under a heat warning as of 5:29 AM EDT Saturday, July 13, 2024. The heat event is expected to persist into Sunday, with daytime maximum temperatures near 30°C and humidex values around 36. Nighttime temperatures will offer little relief, staying between 18-20°C. A cooler air mass is expected to arrive on Sunday.

Today’s Weather

As of 6:00 AM CDT, the temperature at Sioux Lookout Airport is 20.1°C, with mostly cloudy conditions. The humidity is high at 81%, and the wind is coming from the WSW at 12 km/h. The barometric pressure is 101.4 kPa and falling. The humidex value is currently 25, with visibility at 24 km.

The forecast for today includes increasing cloudiness near noon, with a 60% chance of showers this afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h in the morning and then to the northwest, gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon. The high will reach 29°C with a humidex of 36. The UV index is expected to be 7, which is high.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms early on. Fog patches will develop late in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 16°C.

Sunday’s Weather

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30% chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Winds will become northwest at 30 km/h in the morning. The high will be 25°C, with a humidex of 27 and a UV index of 7. Sunday night will be clear with a low of 15°C.

Monday’s Weather

Monday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 20°C. The night will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Health and Safety Tips

Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health, so it’s important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day, and never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Historical Weather Data

For July 13th, the highest recorded temperature in Sioux Lookout was 36.8°C in 1988, and the lowest was 3.1°C in 1997. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 11.6 mm in 1996.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the high temperatures and potential for showers, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Carrying an umbrella or a light rain jacket would be wise for the afternoon and evening showers. Sunscreen and a hat are essential to protect against the high UV index during sunny periods.

Fun Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout is known for its significant temperature variations and extreme weather conditions, from intense summer heat to bitterly cold winters, making it a fascinating place for weather enthusiasts.