Northwest Fire Region Report Date: July 12, 2024 Time of Report: 17:11 CDT

Fire Incidents in the Northwest Region

As of late afternoon on July 12, three new fires have been confirmed in the Northwest Region:

Kenora 11 (KEN011): Located near Goshawk Lake, approximately 10 kilometers northeast of Wabaseemoong Independent Nation. This 0.1-hectare fire is currently under control.

Nipigon 19 (NIP019): Situated in a remote area, approximately 115 kilometers southeast of Webequie First Nation. This fire spans 33 hectares and is being monitored.

Sioux Lookout 11 (SLK011): Found north of the Albany River, about 60 kilometers east/northeast of Mishkeegogamang First Nation. The fire is 3 hectares in size and is also under observation.

Currently, there are 11 active fires in the Northwest Region at various stages of control:

Not under control: 1 fire

Being held: 1 fire

1 fire Under control: 2 fires

2 fires Being observed: 7 fires

Wildland Fire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard is predominantly high across the Northwest Region, with areas of low and moderate hazard in the far northern parts of the Red Lake and Sioux Lookout fire management sectors.

Safety Advisory: Help Fight Forest Fires by Staying Clear of Waterbombers

When waterbombers approach a body of water, ensure your watercraft is close to the shore to allow the planes to scoop water safely. Waterbombers will not scoop from a lake or river if watercraft pose a safety hazard. Please stay safe and clear of waterbombers.

Reporting Wildland Fires

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa Rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For fires located south of these rivers, dial 9-1-1.