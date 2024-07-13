Heat Warning for Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog

Current Weather and Forecast

Heat Warning

A heat warning is in effect for Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog as of 5:29 AM EDT Saturday, July 13, 2024. The heat event is expected to persist into Sunday with daytime maximum temperatures near 30°C and humidex values around 36. Nighttime temperatures will remain high, between 18-20°C, providing little relief. A cooler air mass is anticipated to arrive on Sunday.

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT, the temperature at Kenora Airport is 18.9°C with thunderstorms. The humidity is high at 87%, with a dew point of 16.7°C. Winds are from the southeast at 11 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.4 kPa and rising. Visibility is 24 km.

Today’s Weather

Today’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, becoming light late this morning. The high will be 28°C, with a humidex value of 34. The UV index is expected to be 7, indicating high UV radiation levels.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the evening. The skies will clear before morning, but there is a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. Fog patches will develop late in the evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. The low will be 18°C.

Sunday’s Weather

Sunday will be sunny with winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 in the morning, then becoming light in the afternoon. The high will be 25°C, with a humidex value of 28. The UV index will remain high at 7. Sunday night will be clear with a low of 17°C.

Monday’s Weather

Monday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 19°C. The night will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Tuesday’s Weather

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 18°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Health and Safety Tips

Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. It is crucial to drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty, to reduce the risk of dehydration. Scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day can help minimize heat exposure. Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Historical Weather Data

For July 13th, the highest recorded temperature in the region was 36.8°C in 1988, and the lowest was 3.1°C in 1997. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 11.6 mm in 1996.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With high temperatures and potential thunderstorms, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Carrying an umbrella or a light rain jacket would be wise for the afternoon and evening showers. Sunscreen and a hat are essential to protect against the high UV index during sunny periods.

Fun Weather Trivia

Kenora and the surrounding areas are known for their significant temperature variations and extreme weather conditions, from intense summer heat to cold winters, making it a fascinating place for weather enthusiasts.