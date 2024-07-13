Heat Warning for Fort Frances, Atikokan, and Quetico

Current Weather and Forecast

Heat Warning

A heat warning is in effect for Fort Frances, Atikokan, and Quetico as of 5:29 AM EDT Saturday, July 13, 2024. The heat event is expected to persist into Sunday, with daytime maximum temperatures near 30°C and humidex values around 36. Nighttime temperatures will offer little relief, staying between 18-20°C. A cooler air mass is anticipated to arrive on Sunday.

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT in Fort Frances, the temperature is 17.1°C with a dew point of 15.9°C and humidity at 93%. Winds are from the east-southeast at 3 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.5 kPa and falling. Current conditions are not observed.

Today’s Weather

Today’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h this afternoon. The high will be 29°C, with a humidex value of 37. The UV index is expected to be 6, which is high.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Fog patches will develop late in the evening. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h, becoming light this evening. The low will be 17°C.

Sunday’s Weather

Sunday will start with clearing in the morning. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high will be 27°C, with a humidex value of 32 and a UV index of 8, which is very high. Sunday night will be clear with a low of 15°C.

Monday’s Weather

Monday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 24°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Tuesday’s Weather

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 20°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 11°C.

Health and Safety Tips

Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. It is crucial to drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty, to reduce the risk of dehydration. Scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day can help minimize heat exposure. Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Historical Weather Data

For July 13th, the highest recorded temperature in the region was 36.8°C in 1988, and the lowest was 3.1°C in 1997. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 11.6 mm in 1996.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With high temperatures and potential thunderstorms, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Carrying an umbrella or a light rain jacket would be wise for the afternoon and evening showers. Sunscreen and a hat are essential to protect against the high UV index during sunny periods.

Fun Weather Trivia

Fort Frances, Atikokan, and Quetico are known for their variable weather patterns, experiencing everything from intense summer heat to thunderstorms, making them fascinating regions for weather enthusiasts.