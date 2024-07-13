Heat Warning Continues for Thunder Bay

Current Weather and Forecast

Heat Warning

Thunder Bay remains under a heat warning as of 5:30 AM EDT Saturday, July 13, 2024. The heat event is expected to persist through the weekend, with daytime maximum temperatures near 30°C and humidex values around 36. Nighttime temperatures will remain high, near 18°C, providing little relief. A cooler air mass is expected to arrive Sunday night or Monday.

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the temperature is 15.9°C with sunny skies. The dew point is 15.6°C, and the humidity is high at 98%. Winds are from the north-northeast at 3 km/h, and visibility is 32 km. The barometric pressure is 101.6 kPa and rising.

Today’s Weather

Today’s forecast includes sunny conditions this morning and early afternoon, then a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds will become south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h this morning. The high will be 29°C, with a humidex value of 37. The UV index is expected to be 7, indicating high UV radiation levels.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will develop late in the evening and dissipate before morning. Winds will be south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, then shift to the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and become light late in the evening. The low will be 18°C.

Sunday’s Weather

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the morning, clearing in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms early in the morning. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, in the morning. The high will be 29°C, with a humidex value of 32 and a UV index of 7. Sunday night will be clear with a low of 16°C.

Monday’s Weather

Monday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 21°C. The night will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Tuesday’s Weather

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 21°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 10°C.

Health and Safety Tips

Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. It is crucial to drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty, to reduce the risk of dehydration. Scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day can help minimize heat exposure. Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Historical Weather Data

For July 13th, the highest recorded temperature in Thunder Bay was 36.8°C in 1988, and the lowest was 3.1°C in 1997. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 11.6 mm in 1996.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With high temperatures and potential thunderstorms, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Carrying an umbrella or a light rain jacket would be wise for the afternoon and evening showers. Sunscreen and a hat are essential to protect against the high UV index during sunny periods.

Fun Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay is known for its variable weather patterns, experiencing everything from intense summer heat to thunderstorms, making it a fascinating region for weather enthusiasts.