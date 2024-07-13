Greater Sudbury Weather for the Weekend

Saturday’s Weather

Greater Sudbury is expected to experience mixed weather on Saturday. The forecast predicts a high of 26°C with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. There’s a risk of a thunderstorm as well. Winds will be light, coming from the northwest at 20 km/h. The humidex will make it feel closer to 30°C, so it will be quite warm. In the evening, the skies will clear up, bringing a low of 15°C.

Sunday’s Weather

Sunday will be sunnier with a high of 27°C. The day will start with clear skies, but showers are expected to develop by the evening. Temperatures will drop to around 16°C at night. Despite the evening showers, the day will be mostly dry and pleasant.

Historical Weather Data

For July 13th, Greater Sudbury has an average high of 24.9°C and an average low of 13.3°C. The record high for this date was 34.1°C in 2005, while the lowest temperature recorded was 7.8°C in 1967. The greatest precipitation recorded on this date was 53.3 mm in 1956.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With a mix of sunny and cloudy weather along with potential showers, it’s a good idea to wear lightweight, breathable clothing during the day and have an umbrella or raincoat handy for the afternoon and evening showers. Sunscreen and a hat will be useful for protection against the high UV index expected during sunny periods.

Fun Weather Trivia

Greater Sudbury is known for its significant range of weather conditions, from warm summer days to chilly nights. The variability in weather makes it a unique place to experience different climate patterns.