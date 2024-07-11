Weather Forecast for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Thursday, July 11, 2024, the weather at Big Trout Lake Airport, which serves Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and surrounding areas, is sunny with a temperature of 18.5°C. The dew point is at 14.6°C, resulting in a humidity level of 78%. Winds are coming from the west at 9 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.1 kPa. Visibility is good at 16 km.

Detailed Forecast

Today: Thursday, July 11

Morning to Afternoon: The morning will start sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h early this morning. The high temperature will reach 29°C, with a humidex of 34°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended.

Evening: Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a continued risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift from southwest at 20 km/h to northwest at 20 km/h this evening. The low will be 14°C.

Friday, July 12

Morning to Afternoon: The day will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers early in the morning and a risk of thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 20°C, with a humidex of 25°C. The UV index will be high at 6.

Evening: The night will have cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers. The low will be 14°C.

Saturday, July 13

Morning to Afternoon: Saturday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 23°C.

Evening: The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 12°C.

Sunday, July 14

Morning to Afternoon: Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 20°C.

Evening: The night will remain cloudy with a low of 11°C.

Historical Weather Trivia

On this date, the record high temperature for this region was 31.0°C, set in 1987. The record low was 4.0°C, recorded in 1965.

What to Wear

With the high temperatures and sunny conditions, light, breathable clothing is advisable. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses are recommended for sun protection. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from UV rays.

Weather Trivia for the Region

Did you know? The communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are located in the far northern part of Ontario, experiencing a subarctic climate. This region sees significant temperature variations throughout the year, with short, warm summers and long, extremely cold winters.