Thunder Bay Police Charge Local Man with Elder Abuse

TB24003267

Investigation leads to charges relating to elder abuse

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A six-month investigation has led to a 50-year-old local resident facing charges relating to elder abuse.

A Thunder Bay Police Service Crimes Against Seniors investigator received information in January that an elderly woman was believed to being subjected to ongoing abuse.

The investigation led to a suspect being identified and arrested earlier this week.

Robert KAMSTRA, 50, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Forcible Confinement, Assault, and Failure to Provide Necessaries of Life.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please contact Detective Constable Kevin Middleton at (807) 684-1039. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

The Crimes Against Seniors Unit reminds the public that anyone, including family members, members of the public or any organization, can do their part by speaking with the older adult and checking in with them to ensure they are safe and know their rights. People are encouraged to go to the following websites that go into more detail https://www.agefriendlythunderbay.ca/ or https://eapon.ca/ for more material on how to stay safe, what to look out for and how to act.