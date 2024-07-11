Sunny and Warm Days Ahead for Thunder Bay

Current Conditions

Thunder Bay – Weather – As of 7:03 AM EDT on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing mist with a temperature of 9.6°C. The dew point is also 9.6°C, resulting in 100% humidity. Winds are light from the west at 6 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.9 kPa and rising. Visibility is 10 km.

Detailed Forecast

Today: Thursday, July 11

Morning to Afternoon: The morning mist and fog patches will dissipate early, giving way to sunny skies. Winds will become south at 20 km/h this afternoon. The high temperature will reach 26°C, with a humidex of 31°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is essential.

Evening: Tonight will be clear initially, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. The low temperature will drop to 13°C.

Upcoming Days

Friday, July 12

Morning to Afternoon: Friday will have a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers late in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become south at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 29°C, with a humidex of 33°C. The UV index will be very high at 8.

Evening: The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Saturday, July 13

Morning to Afternoon: Saturday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 29°C.

Evening: The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Sunday, July 14

Morning to Afternoon: Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 27°C.

Evening: The night will have cloudy periods and a low of 15°C.

Historical Weather Trivia

On this date, Thunder Bay’s record high temperature was 33.0°C, set in 1999. The record low was a chilly 4.0°C, recorded in 1964.

What to Wear

Given the warming temperatures and sunny conditions, light, breathable clothing is recommended. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses will help protect against the sun. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from UV rays.

Thunder Bay Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay, located on the northern shore of Lake Superior, experiences a humid continental climate with large seasonal temperature variations. This city is known for its beautiful natural surroundings, including the Sleeping Giant Provincial Park.

