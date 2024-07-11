Heat Warning Issued for Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Wabigoon, and Eagle Lake

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Thursday, July 11, 2024, the weather in Dryden and surrounding areas, including Vermilion Bay, Wabigoon, and Eagle Lake, is clear with a temperature of 16.9°C. The dew point is at 14.6°C, resulting in a humidity level of 86%. Winds are light from the south at 8 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.7 kPa. Visibility is good at 16 km.

Heat Warning in Effect

Prolonged Heat Forecast

A significant heat event is expected to begin today and persist through the weekend in northwestern Ontario, including Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Wabigoon, and Eagle Lake. Daytime highs are projected to be near 30°C, with humidex values around 35°C. Nighttime temperatures will offer little relief, staying around 19°C. A cooler air mass is anticipated to arrive Sunday night.

Health Precautions

Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. To stay safe:

Stay Hydrated: Drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration.

Drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration. Schedule Wisely: Plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day.

Plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day. Check Vehicles: Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Today’s Detailed Forecast

Morning to Afternoon

Today will be sunny with winds becoming southwest at 20 km/h late this morning. The high temperature will reach 30°C, with a humidex of 33°C. The UV index is very high at 8, necessitating sun protection.

Evening

Tonight will remain clear, with winds from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. The low will be 20°C, maintaining warm overnight conditions.

Upcoming Days

Friday, July 12

Friday will start sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h in the morning. The high will reach 30°C, with a humidex of 35°C. The UV index will be very high at 8. Overnight, expect cloudy periods with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Saturday, July 13

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 29°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Sunday, July 14

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 27°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Historical Weather Trivia

On this date, Dryden’s record high temperature was 33.0°C, set in 1975. The record low was a chilly 5.0°C, recorded in 1962.

What to Wear

Given the high temperatures and sunny conditions, light, breathable clothing is recommended. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses are essential for sun protection. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from UV rays.

Dryden Weather Trivia

Did you know? Dryden, located along the Trans-Canada Highway in northwestern Ontario, is known for its beautiful lakes and outdoor recreational activities. The area experiences a humid continental climate, with warm summers and cold winters, providing diverse weather experiences throughout the year.