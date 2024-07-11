Heat Warning Issued for Red Lake: High Temperatures and Humidex Values

Heat Warning

As of 5:10 AM CDT on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Red Lake is experiencing shallow fog with a temperature of 14.6°C. The dew point is at 12.9°C, resulting in a humidity level of 90%. Winds are light from the south at 4 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.6 kPa. Visibility is good at 16 km.

Heat Warning in Effect

Prolonged Heat Forecast

A significant heat event is set to begin today and continue through the weekend in Red Lake. A much warmer air mass is arriving over northwestern Ontario, bringing daytime highs near 30°C and humidex values around 35°C. Nighttime temperatures will remain warm, around 19°C, offering little relief. A cooler air mass is expected to arrive Sunday night.

Health Precautions

Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. To stay safe:

  • Stay Hydrated: Drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration.
  • Schedule Wisely: Plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day.
  • Check Vehicles: Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Today’s Detailed Forecast

Morning to Afternoon

Today will be sunny with winds becoming southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h this morning. The high temperature will reach 30°C, with a humidex of 35°C. The UV index is very high at 8, necessitating sun protection.

Evening

Tonight will remain clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Winds from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, will become light late in the evening. The low will be 21°C, maintaining warm overnight conditions.

Upcoming Days

Friday, July 12

Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will become north at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high will reach 31°C, with a humidex of 36°C. The UV index will be high at 7. Overnight, expect cloudy periods with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Saturday, July 13

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 28°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Sunday, July 14

Sunday will see sunny skies with a high of 26°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Historical Weather Trivia

On this date, Red Lake’s record high temperature was 32.5°C, set in 1961. The record low was a cool 6.0°C, recorded in 1985.

What to Wear

Given the high temperatures and sunny conditions, light, breathable clothing is recommended. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses are essential for sun protection. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from UV rays.

Red Lake Weather Trivia

Did you know? Red Lake, known for its rich history in gold mining, experiences a humid continental climate with warm summers and cold winters. This northern Ontario community is also a gateway to the vast wilderness of Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, offering excellent opportunities for outdoor activities.

