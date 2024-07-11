Heat Warning Issued for Marten Falls: High Temperatures and Humidex Values

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Marten Falls, observed at Ogoki Post Airport, is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 11.7°C. The dew point is 9.1°C, resulting in a humidity level of 84%. Winds are light from the southwest at 8 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.6 kPa. Visibility is good at 16 km.

Heat Warning in Effect

Prolonged Heat Forecast

A significant heat event is set to begin today and persist through the weekend in Marten Falls and surrounding areas. A much warmer air mass is arriving over northwestern Ontario, bringing daytime highs near 30°C and humidex values around 35°C. Nighttime temperatures will remain warm, around 19°C, offering little relief. A cooler air mass is expected to arrive Sunday night.

Health Precautions

Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. To stay safe:

Stay Hydrated: Drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration.

Drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration. Schedule Wisely: Plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day.

Plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day. Check Vehicles: Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Today’s Detailed Forecast

Morning to Afternoon

Today will be sunny with winds becoming southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h this morning. The high temperature will reach 30°C, with a humidex of 35°C. The UV index is very high at 8, necessitating sun protection.

Evening

Tonight will be clear, with increasing cloudiness near midnight. Winds from the southwest at 20 km/h will become light early this evening. The low will be 18°C, maintaining warm overnight conditions.

Upcoming Days

Friday, July 12

Friday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 30°C, with a humidex of 38°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5. Overnight, expect cloudy periods with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Saturday, July 13

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 29°C. The night will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Sunday, July 14

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 23°C. The night will remain cloudy with a low of 14°C.

Historical Weather Trivia

On this date, Marten Falls’ record high temperature was 33.0°C, set in 1991. The record low was a cool 5.0°C, recorded in 1985.

What to Wear

Given the high temperatures and sunny conditions, light, breathable clothing is recommended. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses are essential for sun protection. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from UV rays.

Marten Falls Weather Trivia

Did you know? Marten Falls, a remote community in northern Ontario, experiences a subarctic climate characterized by long, cold winters and short, warm summers. The community relies heavily on traditional activities such as hunting and fishing, influenced by its unique climate and geographical location.