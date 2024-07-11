Heat Warning Issued for Fort Frances and Atikokan: High Temperatures and Humidex Values

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Fort Frances is experiencing mild temperatures with a reading of 12.1°C. The dew point is close at 11.8°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 98%. Winds are light from the SSE at 3 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.9 kPa and rising.

Heat Warning in Effect

Prolonged Heat Forecast

A significant heat event is expected to begin today and persist through the weekend in Fort Frances and Atikokan. A much warmer air mass is arriving over northwestern Ontario, bringing daytime highs near 30°C and humidex values around 35°C. Nighttime temperatures will remain warm, around 19°C, offering little relief. A cooler air mass is expected to arrive Sunday night.

Health Precautions

Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. To stay safe:

Stay Hydrated: Drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration.

Drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration. Schedule Wisely: Plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day.

Plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day. Check Vehicles: Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Today’s Detailed Forecast

Morning to Afternoon

Today will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h this afternoon. The high temperature will reach 30°C, with a humidex of 34°C. The UV index is very high at 8, so sun protection is essential.

Evening

Tonight will be clear with a low temperature of 20°C, maintaining warm overnight conditions.

Upcoming Days

Friday, July 12

Friday will start sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high will be 30°C, with a humidex of 34°C. The UV index will remain very high at 8. Overnight, expect cloudy periods with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 20°C.

Saturday, July 13

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 30°C. The night will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Sunday, July 14

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 28°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Historical Weather Trivia

On this date, Fort Frances’ record high temperature was 35.0°C, set in 1940. The record low was a cool 5.0°C, recorded in 1975.

What to Wear

Given the high temperatures and sunny conditions, light, breathable clothing is recommended. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses are essential for sun protection. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from UV rays.

Fort Frances and Atikokan Weather Trivia

Did you know? Fort Frances, located on the Canada-US border along the Rainy River, is known for its warm summers and proximity to excellent fishing spots. Atikokan, known as the “Canoeing Capital of Canada,” offers abundant opportunities for outdoor activities, including canoeing in the Quetico Provincial Park.