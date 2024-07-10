Weather Forecast for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Sunny Start with Warm Temperatures Expected

The region encompassing Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake is starting the day with clear and sunny skies. The current temperature is a cool 12°C, but warmer weather is on the way.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Big Trout Lake Airport

Date: 5:00 AM CDT Wednesday 10 July 2024

Condition: Sunny

Pressure: 101.9 kPa

Temperature: 12.3°C

Dew point: 10.1°C

Humidity: 86%

Wind: SW at 9 km/h

Visibility: 16 km

Currently, the area enjoys sunny skies with a temperature of 12°C. Humidity is at 86%, and there is a light southwest wind at 9 km/h. Visibility is good at 16 km, indicating clear weather.

Today’s Forecast: Sunny and Warm

Morning to Afternoon

The day will remain sunny, with temperatures rising to a high of 25°C. The humidex will make it feel like 28°C. Winds will pick up from the southwest, reaching 20 km/h late this afternoon. The UV index is high at 6, so sun protection is advisable.

Tonight

Clear skies will continue into the evening, with winds becoming light early in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 17°C, ensuring a pleasant night.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, 11 July

The morning and early afternoon will be sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h from the southwest in the morning. The high will reach 30°C, with a humidex of 33. The UV index will be high at 7. Overnight, expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Friday, 12 July

The day will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 25°C. Cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of showers will continue into the night, with a low of 15°C.

Saturday, 13 July

Cloudy conditions will persist, with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 24°C. Nighttime will see cloudy periods with a low of 15°C.

Sunday, 14 July

A mix of sun and cloud is expected with a high of 25°C. The night will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, the region has experienced a record high temperature of 31.2°C and a record low of 5.1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, light and breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures and high humidex. Sun protection, such as sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat, is essential. In the evening, a light jacket or sweater may be needed as temperatures cool down.

Interesting Weather Fact

Did you know that the weather in Northwestern Ontario can vary significantly due to its vast and diverse landscape? From sunny skies to sudden thunderstorms, the region experiences a wide range of weather conditions.