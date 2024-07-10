Toronto Weather Report: Rainfall Warning in Effect as Remnants of Hurricane Beryl Arrive

Heavy Rainfall Expected for Toronto

A rainfall warning is in effect for Toronto as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl bring significant rainfall and torrential downpours. This weather system is expected to produce rainfall totals of 40 to 60 mm, with localized higher amounts possible. Torrential downpours could result in rainfall rates of 20 to 40 mm per hour at times.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Toronto Pearson Int’l Airport

Date: 6:04 AM EDT Wednesday 10 July 2024

Condition: Rain

Pressure: 100.9 kPa (falling)

Temperature: 21.0°C

Dew point: 17.0°C

Humidity: 78%

Wind: ENE at 7 km/h

Humidex: 26

Visibility: 10 km

Currently, Toronto is experiencing rain with a temperature of 21°C. The wind is coming from the east-northeast at 7 km/h, contributing to the humid conditions. The barometric pressure is falling, indicating the approach of more intense weather.

Today’s Forecast: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

Morning to Evening

Periods of heavy rain are expected throughout the day, with the heaviest downpours occurring this afternoon into the evening. There is also a risk of thunderstorms. The temperature will remain steady near 23°C, with a humidex of 31. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The UV index is low at 2, so sun protection is less critical today.

Tonight

Showers will continue tonight, with a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm are expected. Winds will shift to the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before becoming light late this evening. The low will be around 19°C.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, 11 July

Cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high will be 24°C, with a humidex of 29. The UV index will be moderate at 4. Skies will clear overnight with a low of 18°C.

Friday, 12 July

Sunny weather is expected with a high of 28°C and clear skies continuing into the night with a low of 18°C.

Saturday, 13 July

The sunny conditions will persist with a high of 29°C and a clear night with a low of 19°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, Toronto has experienced a record high temperature of 36.7°C and a record low of 10.0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, waterproof clothing and an umbrella are essential due to the heavy rain. Light, breathable layers are advisable to stay comfortable in the humid conditions. As temperatures remain steady, there is no need for significant wardrobe changes throughout the day.

Interesting Weather Fact

Did you know that Toronto can receive the remnants of hurricanes and tropical storms? While these systems lose their hurricane strength by the time they reach the region, they can still bring significant rainfall and winds, impacting local weather significantly.