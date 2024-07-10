Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Winnipeg East Cottage Country Weather Report: Clear Skies and Rising Temperatures

Clear Morning with Pleasant Temperatures

Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Winnipeg East Cottage Country are beginning the day with mainly clear skies and a mild temperature of 15°C. The weather is set to remain sunny with rising temperatures throughout the day.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Kenora Airport

Date: 5:00 AM CDT Wednesday 10 July 2024

Condition: Mainly Clear

Pressure: 101.7 kPa (rising)

Temperature: 15.1°C

Dew point: 14.0°C

Humidity: 93%

Wind: NNE at 9 km/h

Visibility: 32 km

Currently, Kenora and the surrounding areas are experiencing mainly clear skies with a temperature of 15°C. The humidity is high at 93%, with a light north-northeast wind blowing at 9 km/h. The visibility is excellent at 32 km, indicating a clear and calm start to the day.

Today’s Forecast: Mainly Sunny and Warm

Morning to Afternoon

The day will be mainly sunny, with temperatures rising to a high of 29°C. The humidex will make it feel like 32°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended for outdoor activities.

Tonight

Clear skies will continue into the evening with temperatures dropping to a low of 17°C, ensuring a comfortable night.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, 11 July

Sunny weather will persist, with temperatures reaching a high of 30°C and a humidex of 34. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h late in the morning. The UV index will be very high at 8. Clear skies are expected overnight with a low of 20°C.

Friday, 12 July

A mix of sun and clouds is anticipated, with temperatures climbing to 30°C. There is a 40 percent chance of showers during the night, with a low of 19°C.

Saturday, 13 July

The weather will remain mixed with sun and cloud, and a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 30°C. Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected overnight, with a low of 19°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, Kenora has experienced a record high temperature of 33.0°C and a record low of 8.1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, light and breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures and high humidex. Sun protection, such as sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat, is essential. In the evening, a light jacket or sweater may be needed as temperatures cool down.

Interesting Weather Fact

Did you know that Lake of the Woods is one of the largest freshwater lakes in North America, featuring over 14,000 islands and 65,000 miles of shoreline? This vast lake can influence local weather patterns, often leading to sudden changes in weather conditions.