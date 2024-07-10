July 10 2024 – Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather Outlook: Clear Skies and Rising Temperatures

Clear Morning with Mild Temperatures

Vermilion Bay and Dryden are starting the day with clear skies and a mild temperature of 16°C. The weather is set to remain sunny with warm temperatures throughout the day.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Dryden Airport

Date: 5:00 AM CDT Wednesday 10 July 2024

Condition: Clear

Pressure: 101.7 kPa

Temperature: 15.9°C

Dew point: 15.3°C

Humidity: 96%

Wind: ENE at 13 km/h

Visibility: 16 km

Currently, Vermilion Bay and Dryden are experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 16°C. The humidity is high at 96%, with a light east-northeast wind blowing at 13 km/h. The visibility is good at 16 km, indicating a clear start to the day.

Today’s Forecast: Mainly Sunny and Warm

Morning to Afternoon

The day will be mainly sunny, with temperatures rising to a high of 27°C. The humidex will make it feel like 31°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is advisable for outdoor activities.

Tonight

Clear skies will continue into the evening with temperatures dropping to a low of 15°C, ensuring a comfortable night.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, 11 July

Sunny weather will persist, with temperatures reaching a high of 29°C and a humidex of 34. The UV index will be very high at 8. Clear skies will continue overnight with a low of 18°C.

Friday, 12 July

A mix of sun and clouds is anticipated, with temperatures climbing to 30°C. There is a 40 percent chance of showers during the night, with a low of 19°C.

Saturday, 13 July

The weather will remain mixed with sun and cloud, and a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 29°C. Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected overnight, with a low of 18°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, Dryden has experienced a record high temperature of 32.5°C and a record low of 7.2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, light and breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures and high humidex. Sun protection, such as sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat, is essential. In the evening, a light jacket or sweater may be needed as temperatures cool down.

Interesting Weather Fact

Did you know that Vermilion Bay and Dryden, located in Northwestern Ontario, often enjoy clear and sunny weather during the summer months, making it a great time for outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, and boating?