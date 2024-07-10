July 10 2024 – Thunder Bay Weather Report: Clearing Fog and Sunny Skies Ahead

Shallow Fog and Mild Temperatures This Morning

Thunder Bay starts the day with shallow fog and a mild temperature of 14°C. The fog is expected to dissipate, making way for a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Thunder Bay Airport

Date: 6:00 AM EDT Wednesday 10 July 2024

Condition: Shallow Fog

Pressure: 101.4 kPa (rising)

Temperature: 14.1°C

Dew point: 13.8°C

Humidity: 98%

Wind: W at 4 km/h

Visibility: 32 km

Currently, the temperature in Thunder Bay is 14°C with shallow fog reducing visibility. The humidity is high at 98%, and the light westerly wind is blowing at 4 km/h. The barometric pressure is rising, indicating improving weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast: Clearing Fog and Possible Showers

Morning to Afternoon

Fog patches will dissipate this morning, leading to a mix of sun and clouds. There is a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon, with the possibility of thunderstorms. The high will reach 25°C, with a humidex making it feel like 31°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is advised during sunny periods.

Tonight

The skies will clear tonight, with temperatures dropping to a low of 11°C, providing a cool and comfortable evening.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, 11 July

Sunny skies are expected with a high of 27°C and a humidex of 32. The UV index will remain high at 7. Clear skies will continue into the night with a low of 14°C.

Friday, 12 July

The sunny weather persists with a high reaching 30°C. The night will remain clear with a low of 16°C.

Saturday, 13 July

A mix of sun and cloud is anticipated with a high of 29°C. Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected overnight, with a low of 16°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, Thunder Bay has experienced a record high temperature of 32.8°C and a record low of 5.6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, light layers and comfortable clothing are recommended due to the mild morning temperatures and warmer afternoon. An umbrella or rain jacket might be handy in case of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. As the day will be humid, breathable fabrics will keep you comfortable.

Interesting Weather Fact

Did you know that Thunder Bay’s location on the shore of Lake Superior can significantly influence its weather? The lake acts as a natural temperature regulator, often keeping the area cooler in summer and warmer in winter compared to regions further inland.