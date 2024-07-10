July 10 2024 – Sioux Lookout Weather Report: Mostly Cloudy Morning and Sunny Skies Ahead

Current Conditions: Mostly Cloudy with Rising Pressure

Sioux Lookout is experiencing a mostly cloudy morning with a mild temperature of 16°C. The weather is expected to clear up, bringing sunny skies later in the day.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Sioux Lookout Airport

Date: 5:00 AM CDT Wednesday 10 July 2024

Condition: Mostly Cloudy

Pressure: 101.7 kPa (rising)

Temperature: 15.6°C

Dew point: 15.1°C

Humidity: 97%

Wind: E at 4 km/h

Visibility: 24 km

At the moment, Sioux Lookout is under mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 16°C. The humidity is high at 97%, and there is a light east wind blowing at 4 km/h. The barometric pressure is rising, indicating improving weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Warm Temperatures

Morning to Afternoon

The clouds are expected to give way to mainly sunny skies as the day progresses. The high will reach 26°C, with a humidex making it feel like 30°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended.

Tonight

Clear skies will prevail tonight with temperatures dropping to a low of 13°C, providing a cool and comfortable evening.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, 11 July

Sunny weather will continue, with temperatures rising to a high of 29°C and a humidex of 34. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The UV index will be very high at 8. Clear skies are expected overnight with a low of 18°C.

Friday, 12 July

A mix of sun and cloud is anticipated, with a high reaching 30°C. There is a 40 percent chance of showers during the night, with a low of 18°C.

Saturday, 13 July

The weather will remain mixed with sun and cloud, and a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 30°C. Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected overnight, with a low of 17°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, Sioux Lookout has experienced a record high temperature of 32.2°C and a record low of 6.7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, light and comfortable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures and high humidex. Sun protection is essential, including sunglasses, a hat, and sunscreen. In the evening, a light jacket or sweater may be needed as temperatures cool down.

Interesting Weather Fact

Did you know that Sioux Lookout is known as the “Hub of the North”? Its location in Northwestern Ontario means it experiences a wide range of weather conditions, from warm summers to extremely cold winters.