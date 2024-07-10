July 10 2024 – Greater Sudbury Weather Report: Cloudy Skies and Showers Expected

Cloudy Conditions with Showers on the Horizon

Greater Sudbury is experiencing cloudy skies this morning, with a 60 percent chance of showers expected this afternoon. The fog patches present this morning are anticipated to dissipate soon, giving way to mainly cloudy conditions.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Greater Sudbury Airport

Date: 6:00 AM EDT Wednesday 10 July 2024

Condition: Cloudy

Pressure: 101.2 kPa (falling)

Temperature: 18.1°C

Dew point: 17.3°C

Humidity: 95%

Wind: NNE at 12 km/h

Visibility: 32 km

At the moment, Greater Sudbury is under cloudy skies with a temperature of 18°C. The humidity is high at 95%, creating a damp and cool atmosphere. The northeast wind is blowing at 12 km/h, and the barometric pressure is falling, indicating potential changes in weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast: Mainly Cloudy with Showers Possible

Morning to Afternoon

Fog patches will dissipate this morning, leaving behind mainly cloudy skies. There is a 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon, so carrying an umbrella is advisable. The wind will shift to the east at 20 km/h by late morning. The high will be 22°C, with a humidex making it feel like 27°C. The UV index is high at 6, so some sun protection may be needed during breaks in the clouds.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy conditions will persist into the evening, with a 60 percent chance of showers continuing. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of 16°C.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, 11 July

Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Winds will come from the northeast at 20 km/h. The high will reach 25°C, with a humidex of 29. The UV index will be high at 7. Cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of rain are expected overnight, with a low of 17°C.

Friday, 12 July

A mix of sun and cloud is anticipated, with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 27°C. Cloudy periods will continue into the night, with a low of 17°C.

Saturday, 13 July

The weather will improve with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 30°C. Cloudy periods will persist overnight, with a low of 18°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, Greater Sudbury has experienced a record high temperature of 33.5°C and a record low of 7.1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, light layers and waterproof clothing are recommended due to the potential for showers. Given the high humidity, breathable fabrics will help stay comfortable. An umbrella or a rain jacket will be useful in case of afternoon showers.

Interesting Weather Fact

Did you know that Greater Sudbury, located in Northern Ontario, often experiences higher humidity levels due to its numerous lakes and dense forests? This can contribute to foggy conditions and a greater chance of precipitation.