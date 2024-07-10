July 10 2024 – Fort Frances Weather Report: Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures

Clear Morning with Mild Temperatures

Fort Frances is starting the day with mild temperatures around 14°C and calm conditions. The weather is expected to remain mainly sunny with warm temperatures throughout the day.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Fort Frances

Date: 5:00 AM CDT Wednesday 10 July 2024

Condition: Not observed

Pressure: 101.6 kPa (rising)

Temperature: 13.7°C

Dew point: 13.4°C

Humidity: 98%

Wind: Calm

Currently, Fort Frances is experiencing a mild temperature of 14°C with calm winds. The humidity is high at 98%, and the barometric pressure is rising, indicating stable weather conditions.

Today’s Forecast: Mainly Sunny and Warm

Morning to Afternoon

The day will be mainly sunny with temperatures rising to a high of 28°C. The humidex will make it feel like 32°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended for outdoor activities.

Tonight

Clear skies will continue into the evening with temperatures dropping to a low of 16°C, ensuring a comfortable night.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, 11 July

Sunny weather will persist, with temperatures reaching a high of 30°C and a humidex of 35. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The UV index will be very high at 8. Clear skies will continue overnight with a low of 19°C.

Friday, 12 July

Sunny conditions are expected with temperatures climbing to 31°C. Cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of showers are expected during the night, with a low of 20°C.

Saturday, 13 July

The weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 30°C. Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected overnight, with a low of 18°C.

Sunday, 14 July

A mix of sun and cloud is anticipated with a high of 30°C. The night will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 18°C.

Historical Weather Data

On this date, Fort Frances has experienced a record high temperature of 33.3°C and a record low of 6.8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, light and breathable clothing is recommended due to the warm temperatures and high humidex. Sun protection, such as sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat, is essential. In the evening, a light jacket or sweater may be needed as temperatures cool down.

Interesting Weather Fact

Did you know that Fort Frances, located on the border with Minnesota, often experiences warm and sunny weather during the summer months, making it a popular destination for outdoor activities such as fishing and boating?