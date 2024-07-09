Winnipeg Weather Outlook: Warm Days Ahead with Risk of Thunderstorms

Current Weather

Observed at: Winnipeg Richardson Int’l Airport

Date: 5:00 AM CDT, Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Condition: Mainly Clear

Pressure: 101.3 kPa (Falling)

Temperature: 14.3°C

Dew point: 13.7°C

Humidity: 96%

Wind: West at 5 km/h

Visibility: 24 km

Winnipeg wakes up to clear skies and a cool 14°C. As the day progresses, conditions will warm up significantly, with potential for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast Overview

Today

The morning will start sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers late this afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms late in the day. Expect hazy conditions with a high of 28°C and a humidex of 32. The UV index is high at 7.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. Skies will clear overnight with haziness continuing. The low will be 17°C.

Wednesday, July 10

Sunny and hazy conditions with a high of 30°C. The humidex will make it feel like 34°C. The UV index remains high at 7. Clear skies are expected at night with a low of 18°C.

Thursday, July 11

Sunny throughout the day with a high of 31°C. Clear skies continue into the night with temperatures dropping to 21°C.

Friday, July 12

Another sunny day with temperatures peaking at 33°C. The night will remain clear, with a low of 20°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the warm temperatures and high UV index, lightweight, light-colored clothing is advisable. Hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are essential to protect against UV radiation. Keep hydrated and consider staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day if possible.

Historical Weather

On this date, Winnipeg’s highest recorded temperature was 34.6°C, and the lowest was 7.9°C. Today’s temperatures are nearing the higher end of historical records for this time of year.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Winnipeg is known as the “Gateway to the West” and experiences some of the most extreme temperature variations in Canada? From frigid winters to hot summers, Winnipeggers experience a broad range of weather conditions throughout the year.