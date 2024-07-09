Wildfire Update: New Fires Reported in Northwest Region

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services Issue Latest Fire Status

Northwest Fire Region, July 8, 2024 – 17:34 CDT

KENORA – The Northwest Region has confirmed three new wildfires in remote areas by late afternoon on July 8.

Nipigon 11 (NIP011) : Located near Hector Lake, approximately 24 kilometers north of Eabametoong First Nation, this 20-hectare fire is being observed.

: Located near Hector Lake, approximately 24 kilometers north of Eabametoong First Nation, this 20-hectare fire is being observed. Sioux Lookout 10 (SLK010) : Situated approximately 41 kilometers northeast of Kingfisher Lake First Nation, this 3.0-hectare fire is also under observation.

: Situated approximately 41 kilometers northeast of Kingfisher Lake First Nation, this 3.0-hectare fire is also under observation. Red Lake 3 (RED003): Near Margot Lake, about 20 kilometers southwest of North Spirit Lake First Nation, this fire is not under control and spans 2.0 hectares.

At the time of this report, there are eight active fires in the Northwest Region at various stages of control:

One fire is not under control.

Two fires are being held.

Three fires are under control.

Two fires are being observed.

In the past 24 hours, one fire has been extinguished.

The wildland fire hazard is moderate to low across the Northwest Region, with isolated high-hazard pockets in the Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, and Nipigon fire management sectors. For detailed information on active fires and fire hazards in your area, please refer to the Interactive Map.

Fireworks Safety Reminder

Fireworks are a summer highlight, but safety is paramount. You are responsible if hot residue from fireworks causes a wildland fire, including covering the costs to extinguish it. Attend organized fireworks events instead of setting off your own to avoid these risks.

Waterbomber Safety Advisory

To assist in fighting forest fires, ensure waterbombers can scoop water safely. Move close to the shore when waterbombers approach a body of water, as they will not scoop if watercraft pose a hazard. Stay clear and stay safe.

Reporting Wildland Fires