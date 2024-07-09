Saskatoon Weather: Sunny Skies with Local Smoke Expected

Current Weather

Observed at: Saskatoon Diefenbaker Int’l Airport

Date: 4:00 AM CST, Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Condition: Mainly Clear

Pressure: 101.3 kPa (Rising)

Temperature: 16.3°C

Dew point: 15.8°C

Humidity: 97%

Wind: North at 3 km/h

Visibility: 24 km

Saskatoon is waking up to clear skies with a current temperature of 16°C. As the day progresses, the forecast indicates a mix of sunshine and local smoke, which will affect air quality.

Forecast Overview

Today

Expect sunny conditions with haziness turning to local smoke near noon. The high will be 30°C with a humidex of 34. The UV index is very high at 8, so make sure to take precautions if you’re outdoors.

Tonight

Clear skies will continue, with local smoke persisting. The low will be 17°C.

Wednesday, July 10

Another sunny day, but local smoke will remain an issue. Winds will pick up from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h near noon. Highs will reach 32°C with a humidex of 38. The UV index remains very high at 8. Clear skies are expected at night, with a low of 18°C.

Thursday, July 11

Sunny skies with a high of 33°C. The night will remain clear, with a low of 17°C.

Friday, July 12

Sunny weather continues with a high of 28°C. Clear skies will persist at night, with a low of 14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the hot temperatures and high UV index, wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing is advisable. Hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are essential for UV protection. Given the local smoke, consider limiting outdoor activities, especially if you have respiratory issues, and stay hydrated by carrying a water bottle.

Historical Weather

On this date, Saskatoon’s highest recorded temperature was 34.7°C, and the lowest was 8.1°C. Today’s forecasted highs are nearing the higher end of historical temperatures for this time of year.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Saskatoon is one of Canada’s sunniest cities, with an average of over 2,380 hours of sunshine annually? This high level of sunshine can contribute to significant heat stress during prolonged warm periods.