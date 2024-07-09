Ontario Boosts Economic Growth in Kenora Region with $7.4 Million Investment

Province Commits to Community Development and Business Expansion in Northwestern Ontario

KENORA – The Ontario government is injecting over $7.4 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) into 18 community and business development projects in the Kenora region. This funding aims to enhance local business operations, improve community life, and create employment opportunities in Northwestern Ontario.

“Since modernizing NOHFC programming, our government has helped more businesses expand here in the Kenora region and across the North than ever before,” stated Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and MPP for Kenora–Rainy River. “The projects we are recognizing – from enhancing community infrastructure for First Nation communities to expanding veterinary services in the Northwest – demonstrate the tangible difference our investments are making right in the community.”

“The improvements to the Moncrief Construction Sports Centre have increased parking capacity and access to the lake, enhancing tourism and outdoor recreation opportunities. We are grateful for this provincial funding support and the remarkable improvements to our community,” states Mayor Andrew Poirier, City of Kenora.

“Wauzhushk Onigum Nation is committed to social and economic growth to ensure a positive future for our community members. The funding of these projects moves us towards achieving economic reconciliation and ‘mino-bimaadiziwin’ – living the good life – for our community members,” stated Chief Chris Skead, Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation.

Key Funded Projects Include:

Ojibways of Onigaming Nation : $2 million for a new economic development center and community facility.

Anishinabe of Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation : Over $1.8 million for a new education facility, a radio station, site clean-up, and accessible facilities.

City of Kenora : $800,000 for expanding the Moncrief Construction Sports Centre boat launch and parking lot.

Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent First Nation : Safety upgrades and infrastructure renovations totaling $541,000.

Lake of the Woods Timber Corp. : $442,500 for establishing a new sawmill.

Kenora Veterinary : $400,000 for expanding services and opening a refurbished facility.

Minaki Foundation : $200,000 for dock improvements.

Naotkamegwanning First Nation : $400,000 for renovating the Roundhouse and Pow Wow Grounds.

TLC Construction Limited : $200,000 for equipment purchases to enhance woodland services.

Grand Council Treaty #3 : $180,000 for renovating a traditional sweat lodge.

Lake of the Woods Aviation Inc. : $81,688 for operational expansion.

: $81,688 for operational expansion. Ingolf Campers Association Inc.: $43,196 for community hall flooring replacement.

The NOHFC has invested over $790 million in 6,464 projects across Northern Ontario since June 2018, creating or sustaining over 9,930 jobs.

Additional Information:

The NOHFC supports a wide range of projects in rural northern communities, aiming to boost economic growth and address skilled labor shortages.

Northern Development Offices and Small Business Enterprise Centres assist communities and businesses in identifying economic development opportunities and accessing funding programs.

“With support from the Ontario government, Lake of the Woods Timber is committed to sustainable forestry and creating meaningful employment opportunities for residents and First Nations people. We share a vision for sustainable forestry and community involvement, fostering a prosperous future,” concludes Dave Burt and Brigette Burt, Co-owners, Lake of the Woods Timber Corp.