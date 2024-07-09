Heat Warning in Effect for Vancouver

Current Weather and Heat Warning

Observed at: Vancouver Int’l Airport

Date: 3:00 AM PDT, Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Condition: Clear

Pressure: 101.2 kPa (Rising)

Temperature: 16.9°C

Dew point: 15.8°C

Humidity: 93%

Wind: North at 3 km/h

Visibility: 32 km

A heat warning is in effect for Vancouver today as temperatures are set to soar. As the city experiences this warm weather, residents should take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

Forecast Overview

Today

Expect sunny skies with a high of 27°C, reaching up to 33°C in inland areas. The humidex will make it feel like 32°C in the city and 37°C inland. The UV index is extremely high at 9, so make sure to wear sunscreen if you’re spending time outdoors.

Tonight

Clear skies will continue with a low of 17°C.

Wednesday, July 10

Sunny conditions persist with a high of 25°C, climbing to 29°C inland. The night will remain clear with temperatures dropping to 16°C.

Thursday, July 11

Another sunny day with highs of 22°C and 26°C inland. Clear skies will prevail through the night, with a low of 15°C.

Friday, July 12

Expect sunny weather again, with temperatures reaching 23°C and 27°C inland. The night will see clear skies with a low of 16°C.

Historical Weather

On this date, Vancouver’s highest recorded temperature was 30.1°C, and the lowest was 10.4°C. Today’s forecasted highs suggest we might get close to historical highs, especially in the inland areas.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the high temperatures and very high UV index, it is advisable to wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are essential to protect against UV radiation. Staying hydrated is crucial, so carry a water bottle if you are heading out.

Weather Trivia

Did you know Vancouver holds the record for the most consecutive days of rain in Canada? From November 3, 1953, to January 25, 1954, Vancouver experienced 58 consecutive days of rainfall.