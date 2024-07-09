Heat Warning Continues for Edmonton: High Temperatures Persist

Current Weather and Heat Warning

Observed at: Edmonton Blatchford

Date: 4:00 AM MDT, Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Condition: Not observed

Pressure: 101.4 kPa (Falling)

Temperature: 19.2°C

Dew point: 12.8°C

Humidity: 66%

Wind: SSW at 5 km/h

A long-duration heat event continues to grip Edmonton and much of Alberta. With daytime highs reaching up to 37°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and overnight lows in the mid-teens to low-20s, relief from the heat is minimal.

Forecast Overview

Today

Expect sunny skies with a high of 34°C and a humidex of 36°C. Winds will pick up from the southeast at 20 km/h near noon. The UV index is high at 7.

Tonight

Clear skies with southeast winds at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low will be 24°C.

Wednesday, July 10

Sunny in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. Highs will reach 36°C with a humidex of 38°C. The UV index remains high at 7. Cloudy periods with a 60% chance of showers at night, and a low of 20°C.

Thursday, July 11

Sunny with a high of 30°C. Cloudy periods at night with a low of 16°C.

Friday, July 12

Sunny with a high of 27°C. Increasing cloudiness at night with a low of 15°C.

Public Health Advisory

Precautions:

Reschedule outdoor activities to cooler hours.

Take frequent breaks from the heat in cooled indoor spaces.

Stay hydrated with water and non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages.

Never leave children or pets in a closed vehicle.

Symptoms of Heat Stroke or Heat Exhaustion:

High body temperature

Lack of sweat

Confusion

Fainting

Unconsciousness

Pay special attention to infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, as well as outdoor workers and those who are socially isolated.

Historical Weather

On this date, Edmonton’s highest recorded temperature was 35.2°C and the lowest was 8.6°C. Today’s forecasted highs are approaching record levels for this time of year.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the extreme heat and high UV index, wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing is advisable. Hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are essential for UV protection. Carry a water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Edmonton is known for its long summer daylight hours, often experiencing up to 17 hours of daylight during the peak of summer? This extended exposure can significantly contribute to heat stress during prolonged heat events.