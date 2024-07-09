Calgary Stampede Weather Outlook: Heat Warning Persists

Current Weather and Heat Warning

Observed at: Calgary Int’l Airport

Date: 4:00 AM MDT, Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Condition: Mainly Clear

Pressure: 101.7 kPa (Rising)

Temperature: 16.6°C

Dew point: 13.7°C

Humidity: 83%

Wind: Calm

Visibility: 24 km

A long-duration heat event continues to impact Calgary and much of Alberta, coinciding with the Calgary Stampede. With temperatures climbing to 37°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and overnight lows only dropping to the mid-teens to low-20s, relief from the heat will be minimal.

Forecast Overview

Today

Expect a sunny morning, with a mix of sun and clouds developing in the afternoon. Winds will become southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon. The high will be 30°C with a humidex of 33. The UV index is very high at 8.

Tonight

Clearing skies late this evening with southeast winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h before becoming light. The low will be 19°C.

Wednesday, July 10

Sunny in the morning, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud near noon with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h in the afternoon. Highs will reach 33°C with a humidex of 34. The UV index remains very high at 8. Cloudy periods at night with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 19°C.

Thursday, July 11

Sunny with a high of 28°C. Cloudy periods at night with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Friday, July 12

Sunny with a high of 26°C. Clear skies at night with a low of 15°C.

Public Health Advisory

Precautions:

Reschedule outdoor activities to cooler hours.

Take frequent breaks in cooled indoor spaces.

Stay hydrated with water and non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages.

Never leave children or pets in a closed vehicle.

Symptoms of Heat Stroke or Heat Exhaustion:

High body temperature

Lack of sweat

Confusion

Fainting

Unconsciousness

Pay special attention to infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, as well as outdoor workers and those who are socially isolated.

Historical Weather

On this date, Calgary’s highest recorded temperature was 34.3°C, and the lowest was 7.8°C. Today’s forecasted highs are approaching record levels for this time of year.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the extreme heat and high UV index, wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing is advisable. Hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are essential for UV protection. Carry a water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Calgary has the distinction of being one of Canada’s sunniest cities, with an average of 333 sunny days per year? This extended exposure can significantly contribute to heat stress during prolonged heat events.