Vancouver Weather Update: Heat Warning in Effect

Elevated Temperatures Expected Across Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

VANCOUVER, BC – A heat warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to elevated temperatures expected to persist through Tuesday night. A ridge of high pressure over the region is causing daytime high temperatures to reach the low to mid 30s inland and high 20s near the water. Overnight lows will hover around 17°C.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Vancouver International Airport

Date: 2:00 AM PDT Monday, 8 July 2024

Condition: Clear

Temperature: 17.0°C

Dew Point: 14.8°C

Humidity: 87%

Wind: N at 3 km/h

Pressure: 101.4 kPa (Rising)

Visibility: 32 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Today: Monday, 8 July 2024

Morning: Clear skies with a temperature of 17°C.

Clear skies with a temperature of 17°C. Afternoon: Sunny with a high of 26°C near the water and 33°C inland. Humidex will feel like 31 near the water and 37 inland. UV index is very high at 9.

Sunny with a high of 26°C near the water and 33°C inland. Humidex will feel like 31 near the water and 37 inland. UV index is very high at 9. Evening: Clear skies with a low of 17°C.

Tomorrow: Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 27°C near the water and 33°C inland.

Sunny with a high of 27°C near the water and 33°C inland. Night: Clear skies with a low of 17°C.

Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 24°C near the water and 29°C inland.

Sunny with a high of 24°C near the water and 29°C inland. Night: Clear skies with a low of 15°C.

Thursday, 11 July 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 22°C near the water and 26°C inland.

Sunny with a high of 22°C near the water and 26°C inland. Night: Clear skies with a low of 15°C.

Health and Safety Advisory

The ongoing heat wave poses a moderate risk to public health, especially for vulnerable groups including seniors, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. Heat illness can manifest as heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperature, and worsening of chronic conditions.

Safety Tips:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty.

Drink plenty of water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty. Seek Cool Places: Utilize tree-shaded areas, splash pads, misting stations, or air-conditioned public buildings to cool down.

Utilize tree-shaded areas, splash pads, misting stations, or air-conditioned public buildings to cool down. Avoid Overheating: Never leave children, pets, or vulnerable individuals inside a parked vehicle.

Never leave children, pets, or vulnerable individuals inside a parked vehicle. Monitor Health: Watch for symptoms of heat illness and move to a cooler environment if needed.

For more information on heat-related illnesses and protection measures, visit HealthLinkBC or call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1.

Historical Weather Data

Historic High for July 8: 34.0°C

34.0°C Historic Low for July 8: 10.5°C

Wardrobe Suggestions

Light, breathable clothing is essential during this heat wave. Consider wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen for additional protection from the sun. Comfortable, lightweight shoes are recommended for those spending extended periods outdoors.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Vancouver, typically known for its mild summer temperatures, occasionally experiences significant heat waves. The city’s highest recorded temperature in July was 34.4°C on July 30, 2009, highlighting the importance of heat preparedness.