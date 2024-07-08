Thunder Bay Weather Update: Mixed Conditions with Showers and Thunderstorms

Cooler Weather with Showers Expected in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, ON – The weather in Thunder Bay today will be mostly cloudy, with a significant chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Fog patches from the early morning will dissipate, and temperatures will reach a high of 23°C, with a humidex value making it feel like 30°C.

Waterfront District

Construction in the downtown Port Arthur Waterfront District continues with Red River Road closed to traffic from Court Street to Cumberland Street. The local merchants and restaurants and lounges in the area are open for business. Make a point to help support them.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Thunder Bay Airport

Date: 5:00 AM EDT Monday, 8 July 2024

Condition: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: 13.2°C

Dew Point: 12.9°C

Humidity: 98%

Wind: Calm

Pressure: 101.1 kPa (Falling)

Visibility: 24 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Today: Monday, 8 July 2024

Morning: Mostly cloudy with fog patches dissipating. Temperature around 13°C.

Mostly cloudy with fog patches dissipating. Temperature around 13°C. Afternoon: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High of 23°C, feeling like 30°C with the humidex. UV index moderate at 5.

Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High of 23°C, feeling like 30°C with the humidex. UV index moderate at 5. Evening: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers early in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low of 15°C.

Tomorrow: Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High of 26°C, feeling like 32°C with the humidex.

A mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High of 26°C, feeling like 32°C with the humidex. Night: Clear skies. Low of 16°C.

Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 24°C.

Sunny with a high of 24°C. Night: Clear skies. Low of 13°C.

Thursday, 11 July 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 28°C.

Sunny with a high of 28°C. Night: Clear skies. Low of 14°C.

Health and Safety Advisory

The current weather conditions, with high humidity and potential thunderstorms, call for caution. Be aware of the risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Keep an eye out for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Safety Tips:

Stay Informed: Monitor local news and weather updates.

Monitor local news and weather updates. Drive Carefully: Reduced visibility due to fog patches and showers.

Reduced visibility due to fog patches and showers. Prepare for Thunderstorms: Seek shelter immediately if you hear thunder.

Seek shelter immediately if you hear thunder. Stay Hydrated: The humidex makes it feel warmer than the actual temperature.

Historical Weather Data

Historic High for July 8: 33.4°C

33.4°C Historic Low for July 8: 7.0°C

Wardrobe Suggestions

With high humidity and temperatures reaching up to 23°C, light and breathable clothing is recommended. An umbrella and raincoat will be useful due to the chance of showers. Comfortable, water-resistant shoes are advisable for those venturing outdoors.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay, located on the shore of Lake Superior, experiences a unique climate influenced by the lake. This often results in cooler summer temperatures compared to inland areas, but the city can still see significant temperature variations and occasional extreme weather events.