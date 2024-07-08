Sioux Lookout Weather Update: Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

Mixed Conditions with Chance of Showers in Sioux Lookout

SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON – The weather in Sioux Lookout today will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a significant chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Fog patches from the early morning will dissipate, and temperatures will reach a high of 25°C, with a humidex value making it feel like 30°C.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Sioux Lookout Airport

Date: 4:00 AM CDT Monday, 8 July 2024

Condition: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 15.0°C

Dew Point: 15.0°C

Humidity: 100%

Wind: WSW at 5 km/h

Pressure: 101.1 kPa (Falling)

Visibility: 24 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Today: Monday, 8 July 2024

Morning: Partly cloudy with fog patches dissipating. Temperature around 15°C.

Afternoon: Becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Wind becoming northwest at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High of 25°C, feeling like 30°C with the humidex. UV index high at 7.

Evening: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers early in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. Clearing near midnight. Wind from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light. Low of 14°C.

Tomorrow: Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. High of 28°C, feeling like 30°C with the humidex.

Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 14°C.

Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 28°C.

Night: Clear skies. Low of 15°C.

Thursday, 11 July 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 29°C.

Night: Clear skies. Low of 18°C.

Health and Safety Advisory

The current weather conditions, with high humidity and potential thunderstorms, call for caution. Be aware of the risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Keep an eye out for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Safety Tips:

Stay Informed: Monitor local news and weather updates.

Drive Carefully: Reduced visibility due to fog patches and showers.

Prepare for Thunderstorms: Seek shelter immediately if you hear thunder.

Seek shelter immediately if you hear thunder. Stay Hydrated: The humidex makes it feel warmer than the actual temperature.

Historical Weather Data

Historic High for July 8: 32.8°C

Historic Low for July 8: 9.3°C

Wardrobe Suggestions

With high humidity and temperatures reaching up to 25°C, light and breathable clothing is recommended. An umbrella and raincoat will be useful due to the chance of showers. Comfortable, water-resistant shoes are advisable for those venturing outdoors.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout, known for its beautiful wilderness and outdoor activities, experiences a variety of weather conditions throughout the year. The town’s location in northern Ontario often results in significant seasonal temperature variations and diverse weather patterns.