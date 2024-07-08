Sault Ste. Marie Weather Update: Mixed Conditions with Showers and Thunderstorms

Cooler Weather with Showers Expected in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON – The weather in Sault Ste. Marie today will be a mix of sun and clouds, with showers beginning near noon and a risk of thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach a high of 22°C with a humidex value making it feel like 29°C. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southwest this afternoon.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Sault Ste. Marie Airport

Date: 5:00 AM EDT Monday, 8 July 2024

Condition: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: 16.4°C

Dew Point: 16.4°C

Humidity: 100%

Wind: ENE at 11 km/h

Pressure: 101.4 kPa (Falling)

Visibility: 19 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Today: Monday, 8 July 2024

Morning: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Temperature around 16°C.

Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Temperature around 16°C. Afternoon: A mix of sun and clouds with a few showers beginning near noon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds becoming southwest at 20 km/h. High of 22°C, feeling like 29°C with the humidex. UV index high at 6.

A mix of sun and clouds with a few showers beginning near noon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds becoming southwest at 20 km/h. High of 22°C, feeling like 29°C with the humidex. UV index high at 6. Evening: A few showers ending, then cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low of 15°C.

Tomorrow: Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Daytime: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h late in the morning. High of 21°C, feeling like 26°C with the humidex.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h late in the morning. High of 21°C, feeling like 26°C with the humidex. Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 11°C.

Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Daytime: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. High of 23°C.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. High of 23°C. Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 12°C.

Thursday, 11 July 2024

Daytime: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 22°C.

Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. High of 22°C. Night: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of showers. Low of 12°C.

Health and Safety Advisory

The current weather conditions, with high humidity and potential thunderstorms, call for caution. Be aware of the risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Keep an eye out for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Safety Tips:

Stay Informed: Monitor local news and weather updates.

Monitor local news and weather updates. Drive Carefully: Reduced visibility due to fog patches and showers.

Reduced visibility due to fog patches and showers. Prepare for Thunderstorms: Seek shelter immediately if you hear thunder.

Seek shelter immediately if you hear thunder. Stay Hydrated: The humidex makes it feel warmer than the actual temperature.

Historical Weather Data

Historic High for July 8: 32.2°C

32.2°C Historic Low for July 8: 8.0°C

Wardrobe Suggestions

With high humidity and temperatures reaching up to 22°C, light and breathable clothing is recommended. An umbrella and raincoat will be useful due to the chance of showers. Comfortable, water-resistant shoes are advisable for those venturing outdoors.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie, located on the border between Ontario and Michigan, experiences a variety of weather conditions throughout the year. The city’s proximity to the Great Lakes influences its weather patterns, often leading to significant variations in temperature and precipitation.