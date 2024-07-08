Red Lake Man Faces Multiple Charges After Impaired Driving Incident

By
James Murray
-
3531
OPP Impaired Driving Alcohol Splash

RED LAKE, ON – A single-vehicle collision on Highway 125 has led to impaired operation charges against a Balmertown man.

On July 5, 2024, just before 4:00 p.m., the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision. Investigations revealed that the driver, Steven Richard, 46, was impaired by alcohol. He was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including impaired driving and child passenger safety violations.

Detailed Incident Overview

Arrest and Charges

  • Date and Time: July 5, 2024, just before 4:00 p.m.
  • Location: Highway 125, Red Lake
  • Accused: Steven Richard, 46, Balmertown
  • Charges:
    • Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
    • Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs
    • Fail to Ensure Child Properly Secured
    • Drive While Child Passenger Not Properly Secured
    • Drive Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available
    • Fail to Surrender Insurance Card
    • Fail to Notify Change of Address

Legal Proceedings

Richard has been released from custody and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on August 15, 2024.

Community Impact and Safety Measures

The OPP continues its efforts to remove impaired drivers from the roads through rigorous enforcement and public education. The incident underscores the importance of responsible driving and adhering to safety regulations, particularly concerning child passengers.

Call to Action

The OPP urges the public to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1 to help maintain road safety.

Previous articleEffective Risk Control in Binary Options Trading: Increasing Profits While Minimizing Losses
Next articleRCMP Musical Ride Members to Inspect Chippewa Carousel Horses
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR