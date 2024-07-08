Red Lake Man Faces Multiple Charges After Impaired Driving Incident

RED LAKE, ON – A single-vehicle collision on Highway 125 has led to impaired operation charges against a Balmertown man.

On July 5, 2024, just before 4:00 p.m., the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision. Investigations revealed that the driver, Steven Richard, 46, was impaired by alcohol. He was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including impaired driving and child passenger safety violations.

Detailed Incident Overview

Arrest and Charges

Date and Time : July 5, 2024, just before 4:00 p.m.

: July 5, 2024, just before 4:00 p.m. Location : Highway 125, Red Lake

: Highway 125, Red Lake Accused : Steven Richard, 46, Balmertown

: Steven Richard, 46, Balmertown Charges : Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs Fail to Ensure Child Properly Secured Drive While Child Passenger Not Properly Secured Drive Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available Fail to Surrender Insurance Card Fail to Notify Change of Address

:

Legal Proceedings

Richard has been released from custody and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on August 15, 2024.

Community Impact and Safety Measures

The OPP continues its efforts to remove impaired drivers from the roads through rigorous enforcement and public education. The incident underscores the importance of responsible driving and adhering to safety regulations, particularly concerning child passengers.

Call to Action

The OPP urges the public to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1 to help maintain road safety.