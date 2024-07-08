RCMP Musical Ride Members to Inspect Chippewa Carousel Horses

Thunder Bay – On Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 AM, members of the RCMP Musical Ride will visit the Chippewa Park C.W. Parker Carousel. Invited by The Friends of Chippewa Park and the City’s Parks and Open Spaces, these members will inspect the newly restored Carousel horses to give them their seal of approval for the enjoyment of children and their families for generations to come.

Event Details

The public is invited to witness this unique event and enjoy the opportunity for photos with the RCMP Musical Ride members. Children in attendance will have the chance to ride the carousel, space and time permitting.

In case of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday, July 14.

Additional Performances

The RCMP Musical Ride will also be guests of the Oliver Agricultural Society, performing at the Murillo Fair Grounds on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, with pre-shows starting at 1:00 PM each day.