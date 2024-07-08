Kenora and Winnipeg East Cottage Country Weather Update: Clear Skies and Warm Temperatures

Pleasant Weather Expected for Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Winnipeg East Cottage Country

KENORA, ON – The weather forecast for Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Winnipeg East Cottage Country indicates clear skies and warm temperatures throughout the week. Today will start clear, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms by evening. Temperatures will reach a high of 27°C, with a humidex making it feel like 31°C.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Kenora Airport

Date: 4:00 AM CDT Monday, 8 July 2024

Condition: Clear

Temperature: 15.7°C

Dew Point: 15.0°C

Humidity: 96%

Wind: NW at 12 km/h

Pressure: 101.2 kPa (Falling)

Visibility: 32 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Today: Monday, 8 July 2024

Morning: Clear skies with a temperature around 16°C.

Clear skies with a temperature around 16°C. Afternoon: Becoming partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Wind becoming northwest at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High of 27°C, feeling like 31°C with the humidex. UV index high at 7.

Becoming partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Wind becoming northwest at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High of 27°C, feeling like 31°C with the humidex. UV index high at 7. Evening: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early in the evening, then clearing. Risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. Wind from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light. Low of 16°C.

Tomorrow: Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Daytime: Sunny in the morning and early afternoon, then becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers late in the afternoon. High of 29°C, feeling like 32°C with the humidex.

Sunny in the morning and early afternoon, then becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers late in the afternoon. High of 29°C, feeling like 32°C with the humidex. Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 17°C.

Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 29°C.

Sunny with a high of 29°C. Night: Clear skies. Low of 16°C.

Thursday, 11 July 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 30°C.

Sunny with a high of 30°C. Night: Clear skies. Low of 21°C.

Health and Safety Advisory

The pleasant weather is perfect for outdoor activities, but it’s essential to stay hydrated and protected from the sun. With a high UV index, sun protection measures such as sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses are recommended.

Safety Tips:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, especially during peak heat hours.

Drink plenty of water, especially during peak heat hours. Sun Protection: Use sunscreen, wear a hat, and sunglasses to protect from UV rays.

Use sunscreen, wear a hat, and sunglasses to protect from UV rays. Monitor Weather Updates: Stay informed about any potential changes in weather conditions, particularly the chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Historical Weather Data

Historic High for July 8: 33.5°C

33.5°C Historic Low for July 8: 9.0°C

Wardrobe Suggestions

With high temperatures and a potential humidex effect, light, breathable clothing is recommended. Have a light jacket or sweater for the cooler evenings, and consider waterproof shoes or an umbrella for the chance of showers.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kenora, situated on the northern shore of Lake of the Woods, is a popular destination for cottage goers and outdoor enthusiasts. The region’s weather can be quite variable, but its summer months typically offer ideal conditions for boating, fishing, and other outdoor activities.