Kamloops Weather Update: Heat Warning in Effect

Extreme Heat Expected in Kamloops and Southern BC Interior

KAMLOOPS, BC – A heat warning has been issued for Kamloops and the southern BC interior as elevated temperatures are expected to persist through Wednesday. Daytime highs will reach the high 30s and low 40s, with overnight lows in the high teens. This prolonged heat wave poses a moderate risk to public health.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Kamloops Airport

Date: 2:00 AM PDT Monday, 8 July 2024

Condition: Clear

Temperature: 22.0°C

Dew Point: 9.2°C

Humidity: 44%

Wind: SSE at 4 km/h

Pressure: 101.2 kPa (Rising)

Humidex: 23

Visibility: 48 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Today: Monday, 8 July 2024

Morning: Clear skies with a temperature of 22°C.

Clear skies with a temperature of 22°C. Afternoon: Sunny with a high of 39°C. UV index very high at 8.

Sunny with a high of 39°C. UV index very high at 8. Evening: Clear skies with a low of 20°C.

Tomorrow: Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Daytime: Sunny skies. High of 40°C.

Sunny skies. High of 40°C. Night: Clear skies. Low of 20°C.

Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 37°C.

Sunny with a high of 37°C. Night: Clear skies. Low of 17°C.

Thursday, 11 July 2024

Daytime: Sunny with a high of 34°C.

Sunny with a high of 34°C. Night: Clear skies. Low of 15°C.

Health and Safety Advisory

The extreme heat affects everyone, but certain groups are at higher risk, including seniors, individuals living alone, those with pre-existing health conditions, mental illnesses, substance use disorders, and people with limited mobility.

Signs of Heat Illness:

Early signs: Feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, headache, and unusually dark urine.

Severe signs: These can rapidly evolve into life-threatening emergencies, such as heat stroke.

Safety Tips:

Stay Cool: Move to shaded or air-conditioned spaces when needed.

Move to shaded or air-conditioned spaces when needed. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Drink plenty of water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Ensure they have access to cool spaces and are staying hydrated.

Ensure they have access to cool spaces and are staying hydrated. Limit Outdoor Activities: Schedule strenuous activities during cooler parts of the day.

For more information on heat-related illnesses and how to protect yourself, visit HealthLinkBC or call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1.

Historical Weather Data

Historic High for July 8: 41.3°C

41.3°C Historic Low for July 8: 11.2°C

Wardrobe Suggestions

Lightweight, breathable clothing is essential during this heat wave. Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen for additional protection. Carry a water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kamloops holds the record for one of the highest temperatures ever recorded in British Columbia, reaching a blistering 44.1°C on July 16, 1941. This record-setting heat is a reminder of the importance of staying safe and hydrated during extreme weather conditions.