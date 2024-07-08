Investigation by the Dryden OPP Community Street Crime Unit Leads to Drug and Weapons Charges

DRYDEN, ON – An investigation by the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has resulted in significant drug trafficking and weapons charges against two individuals, thanks to assistance from the Dryden OPP Detachment and the Northwest Region Canine Unit.

Details of the Incident

On July 3, 2024, just before 5:00 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 17 in the Township of Zealand. The operation led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of suspected illicit drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, and fentanyl, as well as a firearm, Canadian currency, and evidence of drug trafficking.

Arrested Individuals and Charges

Marko Shkilny, 29, of Toronto:

Resist peace officer

Obstruct peace officer

Assault with a weapon

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a Prohibition Order (2 counts)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number has been tampered with

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (5 counts)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Bryson Ducharme, 29, of Sioux Lookout:

Resist peace officer

Obstruct peace officer

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number has been tampered with

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (5 counts)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Legal Proceedings and Public Appeal

Both individuals are currently remanded in custody at the Kenora District Jail and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 9, 2024.

Community Involvement

The OPP urges anyone with information about the trafficking of illicit drugs to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).