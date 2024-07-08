Greater Sudbury Weather Update: Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorm Risks

Cooler Conditions with Showers Expected in Greater Sudbury

GREATER SUDBURY, ON – The weather in Greater Sudbury today is mainly cloudy, with a significant chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Morning fog patches are expected to dissipate, and winds will pick up from the southwest. Temperatures will reach a high of 26°C, with a humidex value making it feel like 32°C.

Current Weather Conditions

Observed at: Greater Sudbury Airport

Date: 5:00 AM EDT Monday, 8 July 2024

Condition: Mainly Clear

Temperature: 15.3°C

Dew Point: 15.3°C

Humidity: 100%

Wind: SW at 6 km/h

Pressure: 101.7 kPa (Falling)

Visibility: 24 km

Forecast for the Coming Days

Today: Monday, 8 July 2024

Morning: Mainly clear with a temperature of 15°C. Fog patches dissipating.

Mainly clear with a temperature of 15°C. Fog patches dissipating. Afternoon: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. High of 26°C, feeling like 32°C with the humidex. UV index high at 7.

Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. High of 26°C, feeling like 32°C with the humidex. UV index high at 7. Evening: A few showers ending after midnight, then cloudy with a 40% chance of showers or drizzle. Risk of thunderstorms continues. Fog patches developing after midnight. Winds from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. Low of 16°C.

Tomorrow: Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Daytime: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers or drizzle and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h late in the morning. High of 25°C, feeling like 31°C with the humidex. UV index low at 1.

Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers or drizzle and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h late in the morning. High of 25°C, feeling like 31°C with the humidex. UV index low at 1. Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 15°C.

Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Daytime: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. High of 23°C.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. High of 23°C. Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low of 17°C.

Thursday, 11 July 2024

Daytime: Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers. High of 24°C.

Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers. High of 24°C. Night: Cloudy periods with a 60% chance of showers. Low of 17°C.

Health and Safety Advisory

The current weather conditions, with high humidity and potential thunderstorms, call for caution. Be aware of the risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Keep an eye out for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Safety Tips:

Stay Informed: Monitor local news and weather updates.

Monitor local news and weather updates. Drive Carefully: Reduced visibility due to fog patches and showers.

Reduced visibility due to fog patches and showers. Prepare for Thunderstorms: Seek shelter immediately if you hear thunder.

Seek shelter immediately if you hear thunder. Stay Hydrated: The humidex makes it feel warmer than the actual temperature.

Historical Weather Data

Historic High for July 8: 33.4°C

33.4°C Historic Low for July 8: 7.0°C

Wardrobe Suggestions

With high humidity and temperatures reaching up to 26°C, light and breathable clothing is recommended. An umbrella and raincoat will be useful due to the chance of showers. Comfortable, water-resistant shoes are advisable for those venturing outdoors.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Greater Sudbury is known for its significant nickel deposits, which have earned it the nickname “Nickel City.” The city’s weather can be quite varied, with significant seasonal changes and occasional extreme weather events, making it a unique place to experience diverse weather patterns.