Winnipeg Police Arrest Suspect in Homicide of Dauphin River First Nation Member

Content Warning: Information in this update may relate to violence or trauma, which could be distressing. Please consider your well-being before engaging with this content.

Update – Homicide Arrest: C24-142933

As previously reported, on June 23, 2024, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a report of an injured adult female in the 500 block of Balmoral Street.

Central District General Patrol officers arrived on the scene and located the female, who had sustained life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Norma Jean Sumner, a member of the Dauphin River First Nation who had recently been residing in Winnipeg. Family notifications have been made.

The investigation, led by the Homicide Unit, determined that the victim and the suspect were not acquainted before becoming involved in a physical altercation.

Continued efforts led to the identification of the suspect. On July 3, 2024, members of the North District General Patrol arrested the suspect while he was walking in the 200 block of Salter Street. He was subsequently handed over to the Homicide Unit for further processing.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities seek to uncover more details surrounding this tragic incident.