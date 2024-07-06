Weather Forecast for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

As the morning dawns in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake, the region experiences clear skies with a temperature of 17°C, observed at Big Trout Lake Airport. The barometric pressure is at 100.6 kPa, with a comfortable dew point of 12.1°C and humidity at 75%. A westerly wind blows at 13 km/h, and visibility is clear up to 16 kilometers.

Today’s Weather Outlook

Saturday, July 6, 2024

The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with a 30 percent chance of showers changing to a 70 percent chance this afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms later in the day. The wind will increase from the west, blowing at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. The high will reach 25°C, feeling warmer with a humidex of 28. The UV index is high at 6, so sun protection is recommended.

Tonight

Expect mainly cloudy skies tonight with a 70 percent chance of showers, decreasing to a 30 percent chance near midnight. There is a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. The low will be 16°C.

Extended Forecast

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, changing to a few showers beginning near noon. There is a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will shift to the northwest, increasing to 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 22°C, with a humidex of 27, and the UV index will be moderate at 5.

Sunday Night

Expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Monday, July 8, 2024

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high will be 24°C.

Monday Night

Cloudy periods are expected, with an overnight low of 15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the possibility of showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow, carrying an umbrella or a raincoat is advisable. Given the high humidity and humidex, lightweight and breathable clothing will keep you comfortable. Remember to apply sunscreen due to the high UV index.

Weather Trivia for the Region

Did you know that the remote regions of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are known for their pristine natural beauty and are part of the traditional lands of the Indigenous communities? The weather here can be quite dynamic, offering a true taste of the northern Ontario climate.

Stay prepared and enjoy the weekend in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake!