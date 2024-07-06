Thunder Bay Weather: Sunny Skies with Potential Showers and Thunderstorms

Thunder Bay’s Weekend Weather Forecast

As Thunder Bay wakes up this Saturday morning, the city enjoys partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 12°C, as reported at Thunder Bay Airport. The barometric pressure is at 101.2 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather conditions for the time being. The dew point is closely aligned with the temperature at 12.2°C, and the humidity is high at 99%. A light southwesterly wind blows at 6 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers.

Today’s Weather Outlook

Saturday, July 6, 2024

The day will begin with sunny skies, transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon, with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms late in the day. Fog patches that developed overnight will dissipate early this morning. Winds will pick up from the southwest, reaching speeds of 30 km/h this afternoon. The high will be 26°C, with a humidex making it feel like 32°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is advised.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies will continue into the evening, with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early on. Fog patches are expected to develop overnight, and the temperature will drop to a low of 14°C.

Extended Forecast

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. The high will be 22°C, with a humidex of 25, and the UV index will be low at 1.

Sunday Night

Expect cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Monday, July 8, 2024

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 22°C.

Monday Night

Cloudy periods are expected, with a 40 percent chance of showers and an overnight low of 14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the potential for showers and thunderstorms today and throughout the weekend, carrying an umbrella or a raincoat is advisable. With high humidity and a significant humidex, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Applying sunscreen is essential due to the high UV index.

Thunder Bay Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay is home to the Sleeping Giant, a large land formation that resembles a giant lying on its back? This natural wonder is a popular spot for hiking and offers stunning views of Lake Superior. The unique geography of Thunder Bay often results in diverse and dynamic weather patterns, making it a fascinating place for weather enthusiasts.

Stay prepared and enjoy the weekend in Thunder Bay!