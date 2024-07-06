Thunder Bay Police Seek Assistance Locating Missing Woman – July 6 2024

Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s help to locate Amanda Shipston, 44, who was last seen on July 2, 2024, around 5:00 PM in the Red River Road area.

Description of Amanda Shipston

Amanda Shipston is described as an Indigenous female, approximately five feet tall, with an average build. She has brown shoulder-length hair, hazel eyes, and occasionally wears prescription glasses. Amanda also has several tattoos.

How to Help

If you have any information on Amanda’s whereabouts, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.