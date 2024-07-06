Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Responds to Fire at old LPH

At approximately 20:30, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a structural fire in the 500 block of Algoma Street, at the site of the former LPH hospital. Upon arrival, crews encountered smoke emanating from the front of the building.

First responders quickly made entry into the building, applying water and swiftly bringing the fire under control. The response involved a total of four pumpers, an aerial ladder, and a command vehicle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to ensure all smoke detectors are in working order. Regular maintenance and checks of smoke detectors are crucial for early fire detection and safety.