Sioux Lookout Weather: Sunny Skies with Possible Showers and Thunderstorms

Sioux Lookout’s Weekend Weather Forecast

Sioux Lookout begins this Saturday morning with mainly clear skies and a temperature of 14°C, as observed at the Sioux Lookout Airport. The barometric pressure stands at 101.2 kPa and is falling, with 100% humidity and a dew point equal to the temperature at 13.7°C. A light southerly wind blows at 5 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers.

Today’s Weather Outlook

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Today will start sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms late in the day. Fog patches that developed overnight will dissipate this morning. Winds will shift to the southwest, increasing to 20 km/h late this morning. The high will be 26°C, but it will feel like 30°C with the humidex. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is necessary.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies will dominate the evening, with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early on. Fog patches will develop overnight, and the temperature will drop to 15°C.

Extended Forecast

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning, and winds will become south at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 25°C, with a humidex of 29, and the UV index is expected to be low at 1.

Sunday Night

Cloudy conditions with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Monday, July 8, 2024

Monday will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 25°C.

Monday Night

Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and an overnight low of 15°C.

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 26°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the potential for showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow, carrying an umbrella or a raincoat is advisable. Wear lightweight and breathable clothing due to the high humidex, and remember to apply sunscreen to protect against the high UV index.

Sioux Lookout Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sioux Lookout is known as the “Hub of the North” because of its central location in northwestern Ontario? This unique positioning makes it an important point for travel and trade, and its weather patterns often reflect the dynamic climate of the region.

Stay prepared and enjoy your weekend in Sioux Lookout!