Sault Ste. Marie Weather: Foggy Morning with Sunny Afternoons Ahead

Sault Ste. Marie’s Weekend Weather Forecast

Sault Ste. Marie begins this Saturday morning shrouded in fog with a temperature of 13°C, as reported at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport. The barometric pressure is at 101.2 kPa and falling, with 100% humidity, and the dew point matches the temperature at 13.4°C. A westerly wind blows at 18 km/h, significantly reducing visibility to just 0.6 kilometers.

Today’s Weather Outlook

Saturday, July 6, 2024

The foggy conditions will persist through the morning, but are expected to dissipate near noon, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will continue from the northwest at 20 km/h. The high will reach 23°C, with a humidex of 27 making it feel warmer. The UV index is forecasted to be high at 6, so sun protection is advised once the fog clears.

Tonight

Tonight, expect a few clouds with fog patches developing overnight. The wind will become light in the evening after blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h during the day. The low will be a cool 10°C.

Extended Forecast

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Sunday will be mainly sunny with fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high will be 27°C, with a humidex of 31. The UV index is expected to be low at 1.

Sunday Night

Expect increasing cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Monday, July 8, 2024

Monday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 22°C.

Monday Night

Cloudy conditions will continue with a 40 percent chance of showers and an overnight low of 15°C.

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Tuesday will see cloudy skies with a higher chance of showers at 60 percent. The high will be 21°C.

Tuesday Night

Expect continued cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With fog and cooler temperatures in the morning, a light jacket or sweater is advisable. As the day warms up, lightweight and breathable clothing will keep you comfortable. Remember to apply sunscreen when the sun comes out due to the high UV index.

Sault Ste. Marie Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sault Ste. Marie, located on the St. Marys River, is one of the oldest settlements in North America? Its strategic location has made it an important hub for transportation and trade over the centuries. The unique climate, influenced by the Great Lakes, often results in fascinating weather patterns like the foggy conditions we’re experiencing today.

Stay prepared and enjoy your weekend in Sault Ste. Marie!