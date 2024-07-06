Kenora, Lake of the Woods, Winnipeg East Cottage Country Weather: Sunny Spells with Possible Showers

Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Winnipeg East Cottage Country Weather Forecast

As the day begins in Kenora and the surrounding regions of Lake of the Woods and Winnipeg East Cottage Country, shallow fog covers the area with a temperature of 16°C, as reported at Kenora Airport. The barometric pressure stands at 101.2 kPa and is falling, indicating changing weather conditions. The humidity is at a high 99%, with a dew point matching the temperature at 16.3°C. A light southwesterly wind blows at 8 km/h, and visibility is good at 32 kilometers.

Today’s Weather Outlook

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon, and there is a risk of thunderstorms. The fog patches that developed overnight will dissipate this morning. Winds will shift to the north, becoming 20 km/h this afternoon. The high will be 27°C, with a humidex making it feel like 30°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies will continue this evening, with a 30 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early on. Fog patches will develop overnight, and the temperature will drop to 16°C.

Extended Forecast

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, along with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. The high will be 24°C, with a humidex of 28, and the UV index will be low at 1.

Sunday Night

Expect cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 17°C.

Monday, July 8, 2024

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 26°C.

Monday Night

Cloudy periods are expected, with a 30 percent chance of showers and an overnight low of 17°C.

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 26°C.

Tuesday Night

Expect continued cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the potential for showers and thunderstorms today and throughout the weekend, carrying an umbrella or a raincoat is advisable. Due to the high humidity and humidex, lightweight and breathable clothing will keep you comfortable. Remember to apply sunscreen to protect against the high UV index.

Kenora Weather Trivia

Did you know that Kenora, located on the shore of Lake of the Woods, is known for its beautiful scenery and outdoor activities? The area offers a perfect mix of water sports, hiking, and wildlife watching, making it a popular destination for cottage-goers and nature enthusiasts. Its weather, influenced by the lake, often brings varied and interesting patterns, perfect for those who enjoy experiencing the great outdoors.

Stay prepared and enjoy your weekend in Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Winnipeg East Cottage Country!