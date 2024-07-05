Weather Outlook for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake: Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms

Current Weather Conditions

As of 5:34 AM CDT on Friday, July 5, 2024, the weather observed at Big Trout Lake Airport for the surrounding regions of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake is cloudy with a temperature of 13.0°C. The dew point is 7.7°C, and the humidity is at 70%. The wind is coming from the west at 4 km/h, and visibility is 16 km.

Today’s Forecast

Friday, July 5, 2024

Today’s forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Winds will become southwest at 30 km/h late this morning. The high will be 26°C, feeling like 28°C with the humidex. The UV index is high at 6, so sun protection is advised.

Tonight

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30 percent chance of showers. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h. The low temperature will be around 17°C.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Saturday will see increasing cloudiness early in the morning with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 25°C, feeling like 28°C with the humidex. The UV index remains high at 6.

Saturday Night

Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected. The low will be 15°C.

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 21°C.

Sunday Night

Expect cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this date in the region’s history, the highest recorded temperature was 33.0°C in 1988, while the lowest was 4.0°C in 1972.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today and the weekend, dress in layers to adapt to changing temperatures. Light and breathable clothing is recommended for daytime, while a rain jacket or umbrella is advisable due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses are necessary during sunny periods due to the high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The area around Big Trout Lake and the other communities in Northern Ontario is known for its remote and pristine wilderness. The weather in these regions can be quite variable, influenced by the large water bodies and dense forests that characterize the landscape.