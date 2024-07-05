Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: Mostly Cloudy with Showers on the Horizon

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Friday, July 5, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 11.8°C. The weather observations are recorded at Thunder Bay Airport. The barometric pressure is 101.3 kPa and falling, suggesting a potential change in weather. The dew point is at 11.3°C, and the humidity is high at 97%, indicating a very moist atmosphere. The wind is coming from the south-southwest at 9 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today’s Forecast

Friday, July 5, 2024

Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers throughout the day. There is a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will reach 24°C, but with the humidex, it will feel closer to 30°C. The UV index is high at 7, so take precautions if you’re outdoors.

Tonight

Expect partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers early in the evening and a continued risk of a thunderstorm. The low temperature will drop to around 12°C.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Saturday will start sunny in the morning and early afternoon, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon as well. The high will be 27°C, feeling like 31°C with the humidex. The UV index will remain high at 7.

Saturday Night

Cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of showers are expected. The low will be 13°C.

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Sunday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 23°C.

Sunday Night

Cloudy periods will continue with a 40 percent chance of showers. The low will be 13°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this date in Thunder Bay’s history, the highest recorded temperature was 33.5°C in 1955, while the lowest was 4.0°C in 1972.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today and the upcoming weekend, wear light layers that can be adjusted with the changing weather. An umbrella or rain jacket is advisable due to the expected showers and thunderstorms. Sunscreen and hats are recommended because of the high UV index, especially during sunny periods.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay is home to the iconic Sleeping Giant, a large formation of mesas and sills on Sibley Peninsula which resembles a giant lying on its back when viewed from the west. This natural wonder is a significant landmark for the region and contributes to its unique weather patterns.