Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook: Sunny Days and Cloudy Nights

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Friday, July 5, 2024, Sioux Lookout is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 14.6°C. The observations are recorded at Sioux Lookout Airport. The barometric pressure is 101.4 kPa and falling, indicating potential changes in weather. The dew point is equal to the temperature at 14.6°C, with humidity at 100%, resulting in a very moist atmosphere. The wind is from the northeast at 6 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast

Friday, July 5, 2024

Today’s forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers early this morning, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning. The high will reach 25°C, feeling like 27°C with the humidex. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is advised.

Tonight

Expect a few clouds tonight with a low temperature of 12°C.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 27°C, feeling like 30°C with the humidex. The UV index remains high at 6.

Saturday Night

Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected. The low will be 15°C.

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 24°C.

Sunday Night

Cloudy periods will continue with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Monday, July 8, 2024

Monday’s forecast includes cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 23°C.

Monday Night

Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected, with a low of 14°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this date in Sioux Lookout’s history, the highest recorded temperature was 32.5°C in 1966, while the lowest was 5.0°C in 1972.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today and the upcoming weekend, wear light and breathable clothing to stay comfortable in warm temperatures. An umbrella or rain jacket is advisable due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses are recommended during sunny periods due to the high UV index. Layering is advisable for cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout, known as the “Hub of the North,” is a vital transportation and service center in Northwestern Ontario. Its weather can vary significantly due to its location amidst numerous lakes and forests, which can influence local weather patterns.