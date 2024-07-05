Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook: Sunny Days and Cloudy Nights

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Friday, July 5, 2024, Sioux Lookout is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 14.6°C. The observations are recorded at Sioux Lookout Airport. The barometric pressure is 101.4 kPa and falling, indicating potential changes in weather. The dew point is equal to the temperature at 14.6°C, with humidity at 100%, resulting in a very moist atmosphere. The wind is from the northeast at 6 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.
Today’s Forecast
Friday, July 5, 2024
Today’s forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers early this morning, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning. The high will reach 25°C, feeling like 27°C with the humidex. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is advised.
Tonight
Expect a few clouds tonight with a low temperature of 12°C.
Weekend Forecast
Saturday, July 6, 2024
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 27°C, feeling like 30°C with the humidex. The UV index remains high at 6.
Saturday Night
Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected. The low will be 15°C.
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 24°C.
Sunday Night
Cloudy periods will continue with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 14°C.
Monday, July 8, 2024
Monday’s forecast includes cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 23°C.
Monday Night
Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected, with a low of 14°C.
Historic Weather Data
On this date in Sioux Lookout’s history, the highest recorded temperature was 32.5°C in 1966, while the lowest was 5.0°C in 1972.
Wardrobe Suggestions
For today and the upcoming weekend, wear light and breathable clothing to stay comfortable in warm temperatures. An umbrella or rain jacket is advisable due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses are recommended during sunny periods due to the high UV index. Layering is advisable for cooler evenings.
Weather Trivia
Did you know? Sioux Lookout, known as the “Hub of the North,” is a vital transportation and service center in Northwestern Ontario. Its weather can vary significantly due to its location amidst numerous lakes and forests, which can influence local weather patterns.