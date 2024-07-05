Sault Ste. Marie Weather Outlook: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected

Current Weather Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Friday, July 5, 2024, Sault Ste. Marie is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 12.8°C. The observations are recorded at Sault Ste. Marie Airport. The barometric pressure is 101.1 kPa and falling, indicating a potential change in weather. The dew point is also at 12.8°C, with humidity at 100%, indicating a saturated atmosphere. The wind is from the north at 2 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast

Friday, July 5, 2024

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers are expected to begin this morning and continue with a 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and early this afternoon. Local rainfall amounts could reach 10 to 15 mm. The high will be 21°C, feeling like 25°C with the humidex. The UV index is moderate at 3.

Tonight

The evening will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h after midnight. The low temperature will be around 13°C.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light in the morning. The high will be 22°C, feeling like 25°C with the humidex. The UV index is high at 7.

Saturday Night

Clear skies are expected with a low of 12°C.

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Sunday will see increasing cloudiness with a high of 23°C.

Sunday Night

Expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Monday, July 8, 2024

Monday’s forecast includes cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 22°C.

Monday Night

Cloudy skies will continue with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Historic Weather Data

On this date in Sault Ste. Marie’s history, the highest recorded temperature was 33.0°C in 1988, while the lowest was 6.0°C in 1972.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today and the upcoming weekend, dress in light, comfortable clothing but keep a rain jacket or umbrella handy due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses are recommended during sunny periods due to the moderate to high UV index. Layering is advisable to adjust to changing temperatures throughout the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie, located at the heart of the Great Lakes, experiences a unique microclimate influenced by the surrounding water bodies. This often results in more moderate temperatures and higher humidity levels compared to inland areas.